South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony at the top court in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 13, 2018, to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the court system. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president will fly to Pyongyang for a summit with the North Korean leader next week, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Representatives of the two countries took the decision during a meeting held on Friday in the border village of Panmunjom to finalize protocol and security details of the summit, according to a presidential spokesperson.