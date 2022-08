People wait in line to receive Covid-19 tests after the country reported 151,792 new cases, at a testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People sit in line to receive tests at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 17 August 2022, when the country reported 180,803 new cases, the highest total in four months. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Wednesday reported 180,803 new Covid-19 infections, the highest figure in four months amid a new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The figure is the highest the country has recorded since Apr. 13, when 195,387 infections were reported during the worst wave that South Korea has suffered so far.