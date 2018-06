The president of South Korea said he was moved while watching the live broadcast of the historic US-North Korea summit on Tuesday in Singapore, and expressed his desire to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Moon Jae-in and his Cabinet delayed their meeting by 10 minutes so that they could watch live on television the historic handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at the start of their private meeting at the Capella Hotel in Singapore.