Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announces a Cabinet reshuffle at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

President Moon Jae-in delivers remarks at a meeting with venture firm operators in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of South Korea on Friday reshuffled his cabinet, replacing more than a third of his ministers, with an eye on the legislative elections in 2020.

Moon Jae-in replaced seven of his 18 cabinet ministers, the most notable of them, his unification minister, at a moment when the president's popularity has slipped.