The candidate of South Korea's main opposition party has won a landslide victory over his opponent from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) in Seoul's mayoral elections, seen as a barometer of the South Korean presidential election next year.
Oh Se-hoon, from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), won 57.5 percent of the votes compared to 39 percent secured by the second-most voted candidate, Park Young-sun, of the DP, in the elections held on Wednesday in the South Korean capital, according to the final data released by the National Electoral Commission on Thursday. EFE-EPA