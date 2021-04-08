Election officials during vote counting at a ballot counting station after voting in the mayoral by-election was closed, in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Park Young-sun, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks to reporters at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 07 April 2021, after an exit poll indicated that Oh Se-hoon, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is expected to win the Seoul mayoral seat by a landslide in a by-election. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Oh Se-hoon (C) the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party celebrates celebrates holds flowers with his wife Song Hyun-ok (2nd L) and party's members while watching televisions broadcasting the counting for the Seoul mayoral by-election at party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

The candidate of South Korea's main opposition party has won a landslide victory over his opponent from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) in Seoul's mayoral elections, seen as a barometer of the South Korean presidential election next year.

Oh Se-hoon, from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), won 57.5 percent of the votes compared to 39 percent secured by the second-most voted candidate, Park Young-sun, of the DP, in the elections held on Wednesday in the South Korean capital, according to the final data released by the National Electoral Commission on Thursday. EFE-EPA