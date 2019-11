Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) is escorted to a courtroom to stand trial on alleged bribery, abuse of power and leaks of government secrets, in Seoul, South Korea, 25 August 2017 (reissued 24 August 2018). EPA-EFE file/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

In this combined photo shows former President Park Geun-hye (L), her friend Choi Soon-sil (C) and Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong in Seoul, South Korea. In its verdict hearing over a corruption case involving the three on 29 August 2019, the Supreme Court sent the case to the Seoul High Court, nullifying the lower court's rulings that sentenced Park, Lee and Choi to 25 years in prison, a two-and-half year suspended prison term and 20 years in prison, respectively. EPA-EFE file/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) arrives to stand the second trial session over her alleged bribery at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 25 May 2017 (reissued 24 August 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a retrial for former president Park Geun-hye for illegally accepting state funds after a lower court acquitted her of bribery and embezzlement.

In a separate trial to the famous "Korean Rasputin" corruption case, Park, the country's first female president, was sentenced in July 2018 to six years in prison for illegally taking money from the National Intelligence Service (NIS). EFE-EPA