Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su (C) and other justices take their seats at a verdict hearing at the court in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2019, over a string of allegations, including bribery and abuse of power, that involve former President Park Geun-hye, her friend Choi Soon-sil and Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) arrives to stand the second trial session over her alleged bribery at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2017 (reissued Aug. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned part of an appeals court ruling that had convicted the country's first female president for corruption crimes.

The justices sent the case back to the appellate Seoul High Court – which had confirmed a 25-year prison sentence for ex-president Park Geun-hye (in office between 2013-16) on a litany of corruption charges – citing procedural issues.