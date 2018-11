Kim Sung-joo (C), a victim of Japan's forced labor, responds to media questions after arriving at the Supreme Court for a ruling on her damages suit in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Family members raise their hands in celebration after a Supreme Court's ruling in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 29 2018.EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Sung-joo (C), a victim of Japan's forced labor, is surrounded by reporters after arriving at the Supreme Court for a ruling on her damages suit in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Supreme Court of South Korea Thursday upheld two decisions ordering Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate South Koreans for forcing them to work under conditions of slavery during World War II.

The first of the rulings reaffirmed the 2015 decision ordering Mitsubishi to pay between 100 and 120 million won (between $89,000 and $106,000) to four women and the family of two others who had worked for years without any pay, Yonhap news agency reported.