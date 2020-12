Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) speak during a session of the Anti-Corruption Policy Consultative Council for Fair Society at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Yoon Seok-youl, the nominee for prosecutor general, swears an oath to tell the truth during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 08 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A disciplinary committee of the South Korean justice ministry decided on Wednesday to suspend prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl from duty for two months, in an unprecedented move attributed to ethical and legal violations.

Suspension is the third most severe disciplinary measure of five in South Korea for a prosecutor, and can be carried out by the president on the recommendation of the justice minister. It is expected that President Moon Jae-in will execute the decision. EFE-EPA