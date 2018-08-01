South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (L) speaks to reporters after his meeting with Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol (R) in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's trade surplus reached $7 billion in July, riding on strong imports, although it is 31.4 percent less than the same period in 2017, the government said Wednesday.

This is the 78th consecutive month of surplus in trade for South Korea.