South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo delivers his speech during the second plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

South Korea says joint military drills with US will be restrained

South Korea's Defense Ministry said on Monday it would exercise restraint in annual joint military drills with the United States, keeping in mind the North's objection to these exercises.

South Korean Defense Minister Song Yong-moo and his US counterpart, James Mattis, during the Shangri-la dialogue forum held a day earlier in Singapore, agreed upon the need to conduct regular military drills but subdue their promotion, according to ministry spokesperson Lee Jin-woo.