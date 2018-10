A North Korean solider stands guard at an entrance shaft prior to the detonation of explosives during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

Upturned earth covers an entrance tunnel in the aftermath of an explosion during the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea could be preparing for a possible visit by international inspectors to verify the shutdown of its nuclear test site, a member of South Korea's intelligence agency told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"Signs have been detected that North Korea is conducting some preparations and intelligence-related activity over a possible visit by outside experts," the National Intelligence Service told lawmakers, reported news agency Yonhap.