South Korea Wednesday said the United States would not withdraw its troops from the Korean Peninsula even if the the two Koreas sign a definitive peace treaty.
Seoul delinked the US troops deployment on South Korean territory from the future peace treaty that could possibly be signed between the two Koreas and pledged to accomplish the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula discussed between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a historic summit held last Friday.