US Army soldiers with M1A2 tanks participate in ordinary defense drills at the Mugeon-ri drill field in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) meets with officers of the South Korean and US armies on the South Korean side of the Joint Security Area (JSA), a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

A US F-22 Raptor fighter jet takes off from an air base in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea Wednesday said the United States would not withdraw its troops from the Korean Peninsula even if the the two Koreas sign a definitive peace treaty.

Seoul delinked the US troops deployment on South Korean territory from the future peace treaty that could possibly be signed between the two Koreas and pledged to accomplish the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula discussed between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a historic summit held last Friday.