A medical worker prepares to conduct coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A medical worker looks at a screen showing negative pressure quarantine rooms at Bagae Hospital in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The capital region of South Korea reported its highest number of Covid-19 infections of the pandemic on Wednesday, worrying health authorities on the eve of one of the main holiday periods in the country.

South Korea recorded 2,057 new cases detected as of midnight on Tuesday, of which 1,656 corresponded to the area formed by Seoul, the nearby city of Incheon and the surrounding province of Gyeonggi, which represents more than 80 percent of the total and a record high.