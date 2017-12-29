The Hong Kong SAR flag (L) and the People's Republic of China flag (R) are displayed on the Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday Service in the Central district in Hong Kong, China, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

South Korea has seized a ship that had allegedly transferred oil to a North Korean vessel in the South China Sea, violating United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea, South Korean officials revealed on Friday.

South Korean customs authorities requisitioned and registered the vessel Lighthouse Winmore, which was traveling with a Hong Kong flag, on Nov. 24, 2017, when it docked at the port of Yeosu in the South after transferring some 600 tons of refined oil to a North Korean vessel on Oct. 19, reported news agency Yonhap.