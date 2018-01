A South Korean delegation arrives at the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Goseong, some 220 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018, for a three-day visit to North Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean delegation, led by Lee Joo-tae (front, L), director-general for the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation in the Ministry of Unification South Korea, leave for North Korea at the immigration office in Goseong, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean officials arrived Tuesday in North Korea to prepare for joint cultural and sporting events after the latter last week agreed to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The 12-member delegation, headed by Lee Joo-tae, director-general of the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation in the Unification Ministry, crossed the border, passing through Goseong (northeastern coast) in South Korea at around 10 am, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.