The South Korean government Friday regretted the decision of the United States government to apply taxes on metallurgical imports and said that it is considering protesting against the measure at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"We express regret over the U.S. government's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel even though the Korean government has pointed out the problems of this action through various channels," said South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu during a meeting with representatives of local steel companies.