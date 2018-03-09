South Korean Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu (R) speaks during a meeting with local steel exporters on US trade practices in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) listen to Dustin Stevens (L), Superintendent at Century Aluminum Potline deliver remarks before the signing of a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs by President Trump, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The South Korean government Friday regretted the decision of the United States government to apply taxes on metallurgical imports and said that it is considering protesting against the measure at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We express regret over the U.S. government's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel even though the Korean government has pointed out the problems of this action through various channels," said South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu during a meeting with representatives of local steel companies.