(FILE) A North Korean soldier stands guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018 (issued Apr. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) A South Korean soldier stands guard in front of the Peace House, which will be a venue for Inter-Korea Summit meeting, on the South Korea side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. (issued Apr. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) A South Korean soldier removes loud speakers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 16, 2004 (reissued Apr. 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIN-HEE PARK

South Korea Monday stopped broadcasting propaganda along its border with North Korea to help promote the mood of rapprochement on the peninsula ahead of the inter-Korean leaders' summit on Friday.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense said in a statement that this measure was aimed at "reducing military tensions between the South and North and creating the mood of peaceful talks."