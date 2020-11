A demonstration of crop-spraying drones takes place at a rice paddy in the southeastern port city of Busan, South Korea, 29 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Multiple drones designed to carry people and goods carried out their first exhibition flights on Wednesday in South Korean capital Seoul that is speeding up the testing of the pilotless aerial vehicles for logistics and security for a launch by 2025.