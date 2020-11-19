A person sits at a table with stuffed bears, which promote social distanceing, at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Only a few customers gather at a nightclub in Seoul, South Korea, 19 November 2020, amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A deserted nightclub in Seoul, South Korea, 19 November 2020, amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean authorities on Thursday tightened social distancing measures in the capital region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

For the first time since August, on Wednesday and Thursday, the country’s new daily cases exceeded 300. EFE-EPA