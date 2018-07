Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L), President of Peru Martin Vizcarra (2-L), President of Mexico Pena Nieto (2R) and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera show a signed declaration and a joint action plan during the XIII Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong speaks at an event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2017, to mark the 54th anniversary of the Trade Day. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will begin negotiating with the Pacific Alliance to achieve member status in the Latin American economic bloc by the end of the year, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported Wednesday.

Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong agreed to start proceedings with four members of the bloc - Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru - during the alliance's summit this week in the Mexican coastal city of Puerto Vallarta.