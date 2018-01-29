A handout photo made available by South Korean government, showing a North Korean delegation, led by Yun Yong-bok, a senior official of the North's sports ministry, inspecting a facility at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Jan. 26, 2018, as part of preparation for its participation in the Games, which will be held from Feb. 09-25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Korean Sport & Olympic Committee shows South and North Korean women's ice hockey players hold their first joint practice session for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at a national training center in Jincheon, some 90 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREAN SPORT & OLYMPIC COMMITTEE / HANDOUT

A view the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center (C) which will host events in Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined and Snowboard Big Air of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea announced Monday it would charter a plane to fly its skiers to North Korea for joint training to avoid paying airport tariffs that would violate international economic sanctions on the North, a spokesperson from South Korea's Ministry of Unification told EFE.

Seoul is working around the large number of sanctions that have been imposed on Pyongyang while organizing and coordinating the various joint events related to the Winter Olympics that is set to begin in the South Korean city of PyeongChang next month.