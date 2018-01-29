South Korea announced Monday it would charter a plane to fly its skiers to North Korea for joint training to avoid paying airport tariffs that would violate international economic sanctions on the North, a spokesperson from South Korea's Ministry of Unification told EFE.
Seoul is working around the large number of sanctions that have been imposed on Pyongyang while organizing and coordinating the various joint events related to the Winter Olympics that is set to begin in the South Korean city of PyeongChang next month.