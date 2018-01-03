A military official sprays disinfectant on a road near the Goseong Stream in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province, Nov. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

197,000 chickens at a farm close to the South Korean capital city were culled after a new case of avian influenza was discovered, the South Korean government said on Wednesday, which has imposed a 48-hour ban on transporting poultry products in the north of the country.

The farm in question is located in Pocheon, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Seoul, and had recorded the deaths of 30 birds since Tuesday, with preliminary tests showing that they were infected with bird flu, the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.