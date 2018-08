A handout photo made available by Yeongweol county office shows officials holding a ritual for rain on a mountain peak as a continued heatwave and drought is feared to damage crops in Yeongweol, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YEONGWEOL COUNTY OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The bed of Naju Lake is visible after days of sweltering heat in Naju, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Students play in a makeshift swimming pool set up in the playground of an elementary school during a heatwave in northern Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government announced on Tuesday that it would reduce residential electricity bills for the months of July and August to help families bear the burden of increased power usage as the result of an unprecedented heatwave.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu said in a meeting with members of the ruling Democratic Party that the first two stages of the progressive tariffs - out of a total three - will be revised to reduce household costs.