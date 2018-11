Participants at a weekly rally on comfort women tear up papers representing the 2015 South Korea-Japan deal in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A ceremony takes place in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2018, to denounce Japan's wartime sexual slavery. South Korea has designated 14 August as a national day for the former sex slaves, also known as comfort women. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Wednesday said it would shut down a Japanese-funded foundation that supports so-called "comfort women", who were forced to work as sex slaves during the Japanese imperial occupation of Korea in World War II.

The South Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family's decision to begin legal proceedings to dissolve the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation threatens to deepen the diplomatic feud between the two countries over the issue of comfort women.