Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 20/06/2021.- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum explains the government's new social distancing scheme during a COVID-19 response meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 20 June 2021. The new rules that center on allowing gatherings of more people and lifting regulations for businesses will go into effect starting 01 July. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will relax social distancing measures in July to allow larger gatherings and lift restrictions for businesses, the government said Sunday, as the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive gathers pace.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced new social distancing rules and said the government would allow gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area from July 1. EFE