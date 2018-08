Displaced Yemeni children wait for their parents outside a makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The South Korean government Thursday pledged to expedite the management of asylum applications lodged by more than 500 Yemenis who arrived in the country and whose case has generated the rejection of many citizens.

"The government will drastically increase the number of screening personnel and interpreters as well as those professionals who collect information on the situation of countries from which refugees hail," read a statement published Thursday by the South Korean presidential office.