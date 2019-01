A cyclist travels through murky air caused by by fine dust on on Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will experiment with generating artificial rainfall in the Yellow Sea later this week to reduce the density of pollutants in the air floating in from China and leading to a sharp rise in pollution levels in the country.

The test will be carried out on Jan. 25 by a Korea Meteorological Administration aircraft in the waters of the Yellow Sea (also called West Sea) that separate South Korea from China, the environment ministry announced at a press conference on Wednesday.