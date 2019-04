South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) arrives at an airport in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Apr. 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP

South Korea and Kazakhstan on Monday penned a range of investment agreements totaling $3.2 billion covering digital technologies, infrastructure and medicine.

The agreements, part of the bilateral cooperation program "Fresh Air," were signed during a Kazakh-Korean business forum held in the capital Nur-Sultan and attended by visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in.