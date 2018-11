Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, bangs the gavel to start a meeting of the Securities and Futures Commission on a suspected accounting breach of Samsung BioLogics Co. at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Samsung BioLogics Co. CEO Kim Tae-han answers reporters' questions as he attends a meeting of the Securities and Futures Commission on a suspected accounting breach by the company at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

South Korea's financial regulator on Tuesday asked state prosecutors to investigate an alleged accounting fraud by the biopharmaceutical wing of Samsung Group.

The petition for criminal investigation came from the Financial Services Commission that has been probing the alleged breach, according to Yonhap agency.