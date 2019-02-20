epa07016052 The Sprint 5G 3D logo is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

South Korea will start offering 5G cellular network services in March, making it the first country in the world to commence commercial operations of the next generation mobile internet connectivity, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The fifth-generation (5G) data transmission speeds are estimated to be up to 50 times faster than those of the existing 4G and LTE networks and the rollout of the service of the most advanced technology is expected to open up new business opportunities for the communication service sector.