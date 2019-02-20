South Korea will start offering 5G cellular network services in March, making it the first country in the world to commence commercial operations of the next generation mobile internet connectivity, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
The fifth-generation (5G) data transmission speeds are estimated to be up to 50 times faster than those of the existing 4G and LTE networks and the rollout of the service of the most advanced technology is expected to open up new business opportunities for the communication service sector.