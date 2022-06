A man walks into the new NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 22 June 2022, about President Yoon Suk-yeol's participation in a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Madrid, Spain, next week. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while reporting to work at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 07 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will establish a diplomatic mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, a representative of the presidential office announced Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

It comes ahead of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to Spain to attend next week’s NATO summit, which will be his first as president, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han told reporters at a press conference in Seoul.