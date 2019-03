A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) and US President Donald J. Trump (3-L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The government of South Korea said Friday it will continue to try to push for talks on denuclearization between North Korea and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang had announced that they were considering suspending the talks in the wake of a failed summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Hanoi, held around the end of February.