South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

The South Korean Ministry of Defense Tuesday said that as part of the rapprochement process with the North, it was planning to reduce armed troops along the Korean demilitarized zone.

The ministry held a briefing for members of the National Assembly's Defense Committee, and said the decision was a result of the joint statement signed on Apr. 27 by South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.