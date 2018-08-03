General Lee Suk-koo, chief of the Defense Security Command (DSC), attends a parliamentary defense committee hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president on Friday replaced the commander of a military intelligence unit that had prepared a blueprint for the imposition of martial law in the country last year, and ordered a restructuring of the group.

President Moon Jae-in replaced Lieutenant General Lee Suk-koo with Lt. Gen. Nam Young-sin to head the Defense Security Command, and ordered the creation of a new command to "break with its past," said presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan, according to local news agency Yonhap.