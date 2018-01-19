The South Korean Ministry of Unification said Friday that it will seek to hold high-level meetings with North Korea on a regular basis, following the recent rapprochement between the two countries on the occasion of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification pledged its efforts to hold regular talks with North Korea in a press briefing on Friday, with the aim of restoring inter-Korean relations and resuming its humanitarian aid to those living in vulnerable conditions in North Korea.