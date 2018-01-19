South Korean delegates meet with reporters in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 17, 2018, before leaving for the border village of Panmunjom to attend inter-Korean talks on the North's participation in the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) An undated file photo shows South and North Korea women's ice hockey players posing during the Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament in the eastern port of Gangneung, South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) An undated file photo shows North Korean cheerleaders holding the 'unified Korea' flag during the Summer Universiade 2003 in Daegu, southeastern South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows South and North Korean chief delegates shaking hands after exchanging a joint communique at the close of inter-Korean Olympic talks at the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The South Korean Ministry of Unification said Friday that it will seek to hold high-level meetings with North Korea on a regular basis, following the recent rapprochement between the two countries on the occasion of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification pledged its efforts to hold regular talks with North Korea in a press briefing on Friday, with the aim of restoring inter-Korean relations and resuming its humanitarian aid to those living in vulnerable conditions in North Korea.