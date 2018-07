Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (R) talks with villagers as he visits the evacuated floodwaters victims after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

A Lao villager is stranded at a flooded house after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom speaks during a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea announced Wednesday it would be sending an emergency relief team to Laos following the collapse of a dam that displaced thousands.

Two South Korean companies were involved in the construction of the dam, whose collapse had killed at least 19, left hundreds missing and thousands displaced.