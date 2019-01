A member of environmental advocate group 'Ecowaste Coalition' joins a demonstration in front of the South Korean embassy in Manila, Philippines, Nov.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Some 6,300 tons of garbage illegally shipped to the Philippines from South Korea last year will be brought back soon, the Environment Ministry in Seoul said Friday.

"We're planning to bring back the garbage as early as possible, but a final schedule has yet to be made as bilateral consultations are still under way," ministry spokesperson Lee Byung-wha told reporters, according to Yonhap agency.