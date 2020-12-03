Half a million South Koreans are taking the university entrance exam on Thursday amid unprecedented measures to prevent COVID-19 infections and to allow even infected students to take the test.
South Korea university entrance exams begin amid extraordinary measures
Students are ready to take the college entrance exam at a high school on Jeju Island, South Korea, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT
Teachers move to classrooms to supervise the college entrance exam at a high school in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A volunteer motorcyclist transports a test taker through the morning rush-hour traffic on a street, before the college entrance exam begins, in Seoul, South Korea, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A mother and her child pose before entering a high school, as they both take the college entrance exam, in Seoul, South Korea, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
