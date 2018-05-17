South Korea on Thursday urged North Korea to fulfill the agreements reached during the inter-Korean summit and to resume talks a day after Pyongyang canceled a high-level meeting with Seoul and said it was reconsidering its participation in the upcoming summit with the United States.
The message was issued by the standing committee of South Korea's National Security Council after its weekly meeting, which was held after North Korea canceled Wednesday's talks for implementing the declaration signed on Apr. 27 between its leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.