South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured), during their meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO /POOL

A file composite picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) talking during a summit at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaking on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line at the Joint Security Area on the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL /POOL

South Korea on Thursday urged North Korea to fulfill the agreements reached during the inter-Korean summit and to resume talks a day after Pyongyang canceled a high-level meeting with Seoul and said it was reconsidering its participation in the upcoming summit with the United States.

The message was issued by the standing committee of South Korea's National Security Council after its weekly meeting, which was held after North Korea canceled Wednesday's talks for implementing the declaration signed on Apr. 27 between its leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.