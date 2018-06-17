U.S. Marines participate in a joint amphibious landing operation exercise with South Korean forces during the 'Foal Eagle' series of joint and combined field training maneuvers against a possible attack from North Korea, at a beach in Pohang, some 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr 26, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM NAM-HO

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/kcna EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea and the United States could announce this week the suspension of their large-scale joint military maneuvers amid dialogue with North Korea, a Seoul official told local agency Yonhap on Sunday.

The allies are expected to announce in the next few days the result of the discussions that have been taking place since the US President Donald Trump said, after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, that he would stop exercises with the South, which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade its territory.