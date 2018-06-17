South Korea and the United States could announce this week the suspension of their large-scale joint military maneuvers amid dialogue with North Korea, a Seoul official told local agency Yonhap on Sunday.
The allies are expected to announce in the next few days the result of the discussions that have been taking place since the US President Donald Trump said, after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, that he would stop exercises with the South, which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade its territory.