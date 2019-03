A file photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

South Korea and the United States will on Thursday hold the first meeting of a bilateral working group, which comes weeks after the failed Hanoi summit between the North Korean leader and the US president.

According to Yonhap news agency, Rhee Dong-yeol, who heads the South Korean foreign ministry's bureau of peace in the peninsula, on Wednesday left for Washington for his meeting with Alex Wong, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea.