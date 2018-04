South Korean protesters shout slogans as they hold a banner reading 'Stop War Ecercises' during a rally against South Korea and US military forces joint 'Key-Resolve / Foal Eagle' exercises, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 01 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean marines participate in an annual Amphibious Operations (AMPHOPS) during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 02 April 2017. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The defense forces of South Korea and the United States on Sunday started their annual joint exercises, after having postponed them and reduced their duration this year due to the current rapprochement with North Korea, the Seoul defense ministry announced.

Around 11,500 US troops and some 300,000 South Korean soldiers are set to participate in the first of the two drills, Foal Eagle, which will continue for four weeks, one month less than its normal duration.