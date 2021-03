Military personnel from the US Marines (L) and Royal Thai Navy (R) line up after taking part the amphibious assault training as part of the Cobra Gold 2020 joint military exercise at a military base in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

South Korea and the United States will conduct their annual springtime joint military exercises this week, the South Korean military said on Sunday. This year's drills will be scaled back on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"South Korea and the US decided to conduct the springtime combined exercise from Mar.8 for nine days,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement. EFE-EPA