The foreign minister of South Korea and her counterpart in the United States have agreed to keep working for the upcoming summit between the North Korean leader and the US President despite North Korea threatening to cancel the meeting, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke over the phone with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday at the latter's request after Pyongyang cancelled high-level talks with Seoul.