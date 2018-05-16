US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIN SCHAFF

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIN SCHAFF

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) participate in a joint press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIN SCHAFF

The foreign minister of South Korea and her counterpart in the United States have agreed to keep working for the upcoming summit between the North Korean leader and the US President despite North Korea threatening to cancel the meeting, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke over the phone with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday at the latter's request after Pyongyang cancelled high-level talks with Seoul.