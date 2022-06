A handout photo made available by the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff shows South Korea and the United States holding joint missile firing drills in a show of firepower against North Korea's missile launches the previous day, at an unspecified location in South Korea, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ROK JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korea's president said Monday that he will respond "firmly" to any provocation by North Korea shortly after Seoul and the Washington fired eight ballistic missiles into the Sea of ????Japan in response to the missile launches that Pyongyang carried out the previous day.

"Our government will respond firmly and sternly to any North Korean provocation," Yoon Suk-yeol said during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Seoul National Cemetery.