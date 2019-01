South Koreans on a bus place their hands on the windows to greet their North Korean relatives as they bid farewell on the last day of separated families reunions on Mount Kumgang, on North Korea's east coast, Oct.26, 2015. EPA-EFE/KPPA/ POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Monday said it has asked the North's regime to hold video reunions of families separated by the 1953 Korea war by next month's Lunar New Year's holiday.

The leaders of South and North Korea, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un respectively, agreed in a summit in Pyongyang in September to cooperate in holding video-conference reunions for war-separated families.