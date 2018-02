US Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin details a new set of sanctions against North Korea during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump arrives to address the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, where he announced new sanctions against North Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

South Korea on Saturday welcomed fresh unilateral sanctions adopted by the United States against North Korea, and said the measures would contribute towards the common goal of the denuclearization of the North in a peaceful manner.

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed new economic sanctions, described as the heaviest sanctions ever by the US, on 27 companies and 28 vessels located or registered in numerous countries, trading with North Korea.