South Korean protesters hold a candle lights during a rally against the cancellation of the summit between US and North Korea near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald J. Trump told the media North Korea 'put out a very nice statement' after the President canceled his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as he departs the White House to attend the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony in Annapolis in Washington, DC, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) convene an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Seoul, South Korea, on May 25, 2018, shortly after US President Donald Trump canceled his planned Jun. 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement that his summit with the North Korean leader in mid-June was still possible.

On Friday, Trump - who had canceled the summit a day earlier - had said that he might still meet Kim on June 12 in Singapore, while leaving open the option of keeping it at a later date "if necessary," in a message on Twitter.