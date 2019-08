President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media as he heads toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "South Korea has agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea," adding that "the relationship between the two countries is a very good one!"

Trump said in a series of Twitter posts that "over the past many decades, the U.S. has been paid very little by South Korea."